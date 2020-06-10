All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11911 GREENCHOP PLACE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

11911 GREENCHOP PLACE

11911 Greenchop Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11911 Greenchop Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
AVAILABLE 2/1/2020 650 credit score with 3xs income after taxes required for this home. Military discounts offered! FENCE TO BE INSTALLED WITH 2 year lease! Captiva Model Home with the upgraded Kitchen B in the Reserve at Pradera the Palms. A like new 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with 3 car garage and 55 feet of pond waterfront. pest control is included in the rental price. You also get to enjoy all the amenities of this gorgeous resort style community with a community pool, sports fields, exercise trails, dog parks and play grounds just minutes outside this lovely home. When you enter the front door, you walk into a voluminous foyer that is open to the dinning room area only steps from the living room. The 1st floor guest suite is wonderful for visitors as they have access to a full bath just off the main living area. The kitchen is equipped with 42" maple cabinets, granite and with upgraded convection oven,cook top, farmhouse sink and built in microwave round out the stainless appliances. The upstairs includes 14 x 17 loft that is currently used as a media room. Each bedroom has ample space but the master is a whopping 27 x 14! The master has enough room for a en-suite office or sitting area. Minutes from I 75, an easy multiple route commute to Macdill AFB or downtown. 650 credit score with 3xs income after taxes required for this home. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. 2 months income verification. This home is going to be Zoned for the new SUMNER High School 2020-2021 school year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have any available units?
11911 GREENCHOP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have?
Some of 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11911 GREENCHOP PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE offers parking.
Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE has a pool.
Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11911 GREENCHOP PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa