11911 GREENCHOP PLACE

AVAILABLE 2/1/2020 650 credit score with 3xs income after taxes required for this home. Military discounts offered! FENCE TO BE INSTALLED WITH 2 year lease! Captiva Model Home with the upgraded Kitchen B in the Reserve at Pradera the Palms. A like new 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with 3 car garage and 55 feet of pond waterfront. pest control is included in the rental price. You also get to enjoy all the amenities of this gorgeous resort style community with a community pool, sports fields, exercise trails, dog parks and play grounds just minutes outside this lovely home. When you enter the front door, you walk into a voluminous foyer that is open to the dinning room area only steps from the living room. The 1st floor guest suite is wonderful for visitors as they have access to a full bath just off the main living area. The kitchen is equipped with 42" maple cabinets, granite and with upgraded convection oven,cook top, farmhouse sink and built in microwave round out the stainless appliances. The upstairs includes 14 x 17 loft that is currently used as a media room. Each bedroom has ample space but the master is a whopping 27 x 14! The master has enough room for a en-suite office or sitting area. Minutes from I 75, an easy multiple route commute to Macdill AFB or downtown. 650 credit score with 3xs income after taxes required for this home. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. 2 months income verification. This home is going to be Zoned for the new SUMNER High School 2020-2021 school year