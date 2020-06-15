11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork". Open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 large car garage house available for 3-6 month! The single-story North Carolina floor plan invites you in with an elegant foyer that leads into an open and natural flow between the dining room, family room and spacious kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The master suite connects seamlessly with the master bath and spacious walk-in closet. Located on a POND WATER VIEW Lot. New beautiful house built in 2019. Spacious Kitchen with large kitchen island and a Granite Counter-Tops, Wood Cabinets; stainless steel Refrigerator, Glass-Top Range; Dishwasher, and Pantry. Step out from Kitchen through the sliding door, you will enter a spacious COVERED Porch, Big Yard with Great Water View. You will love to live this Nice Community that offers swimming Pool with large grills, covered patio, nice patio furniture, Basketball Court, & Playground. City of Riverview is a great central location with an abundance of shopping and restaurant options. Only a few minutes to SR-301, I-75 and Several Big Shopping centers with all kinds of businesses such as Wal-Mart, Publix, Sam's Club, Aldi, Bealls, Lowe's, Restaurants, ... are all abound. Easy and Convenient for Commuters to Tampa Downtown, South Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Ruskin even Bradenton. Call for more Info and scheduling a showing!