All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD

11869 Sunburst Marble Rd · (727) 363-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11869 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork". Open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 large car garage house available for 3-6 month! The single-story North Carolina floor plan invites you in with an elegant foyer that leads into an open and natural flow between the dining room, family room and spacious kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The master suite connects seamlessly with the master bath and spacious walk-in closet. Located on a POND WATER VIEW Lot. New beautiful house built in 2019. Spacious Kitchen with large kitchen island and a Granite Counter-Tops, Wood Cabinets; stainless steel Refrigerator, Glass-Top Range; Dishwasher, and Pantry. Step out from Kitchen through the sliding door, you will enter a spacious COVERED Porch, Big Yard with Great Water View. You will love to live this Nice Community that offers swimming Pool with large grills, covered patio, nice patio furniture, Basketball Court, & Playground. City of Riverview is a great central location with an abundance of shopping and restaurant options. Only a few minutes to SR-301, I-75 and Several Big Shopping centers with all kinds of businesses such as Wal-Mart, Publix, Sam's Club, Aldi, Bealls, Lowe's, Restaurants, ... are all abound. Easy and Convenient for Commuters to Tampa Downtown, South Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Ruskin even Bradenton. Call for more Info and scheduling a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have any available units?
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have?
Some of 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity