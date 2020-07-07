11735 Brenford Crest Drive

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,290 SF home is in the Summerfield village in Riverview. This home features a combined living room and dining room, and a split bedroom plan. The flooring includes wall-to-wall carpet and ceramic tile. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has an en suite bathroom with a shower tub combo, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a second full bathroom with a shower tub combo. This home comes with blinds and ceiling fans. Summerfield community features an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, clubhouse and playground. It is an easy commute on I-75 to Tampa and Brandon, close to Hospital.



