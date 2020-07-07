All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:42 PM

11735 Brenford Crest Drive

11735 Brenford Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11735 Brenford Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,290 SF home is in the Summerfield village in Riverview. This home features a combined living room and dining room, and a split bedroom plan. The flooring includes wall-to-wall carpet and ceramic tile. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has an en suite bathroom with a shower tub combo, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a second full bathroom with a shower tub combo. This home comes with blinds and ceiling fans. Summerfield community features an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, clubhouse and playground. It is an easy commute on I-75 to Tampa and Brandon, close to Hospital.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have any available units?
11735 Brenford Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have?
Some of 11735 Brenford Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11735 Brenford Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11735 Brenford Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11735 Brenford Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11735 Brenford Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11735 Brenford Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

