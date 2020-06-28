11630 Dublin Grafton Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Riverview 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Garage - Look no further than this gem in Riverview! 3 Car Garage located to all you need! Step into this 2017 built home to a large formal living and dining area. Fully updated open kitchen for cooking for guests. Breakfast area as well as a family room complete this entertainers space. 3 bedrooms up front share a large full bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and also boasts an additional closet that can be used for more storage space. Patio is fully screened in and is very large! Washer and dryer included in a laundry room. Do miss your chance at this one with a community pool and playground! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE5148104)