Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

11630 Dublin Grafton Dr

11630 Dublin Grafton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Dublin Grafton Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Riverview 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Garage - Look no further than this gem in Riverview! 3 Car Garage located to all you need! Step into this 2017 built home to a large formal living and dining area. Fully updated open kitchen for cooking for guests. Breakfast area as well as a family room complete this entertainers space. 3 bedrooms up front share a large full bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and also boasts an additional closet that can be used for more storage space. Patio is fully screened in and is very large! Washer and dryer included in a laundry room. Do miss your chance at this one with a community pool and playground! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5148104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have any available units?
11630 Dublin Grafton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have?
Some of 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Dublin Grafton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr offers parking.
Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr has a pool.
Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have accessible units?
No, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11630 Dublin Grafton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
