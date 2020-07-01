11627 Branch Cay Cir

Amenities

Comfortable Riverview Luxury - Please call the McHenry Team at (813) 644-2592 for more information on this home. You'll feel right at home as you enter into this beautiful 4BR/3 bath. Floor plan that features 18 inch tile throughout the living areas. Tastefully upgraded granite kitchen countertop, 36 inch premium cabinets, complete with all stainless steel appliances. Spacious owner's suite with his and her walk in closets, garden tub, stand up shower, dual sinks and granite countertops. Central air-condition throughout and ceiling fans in most rooms. Located on a cul-de-sac corner lot in a private small community. Nearby elementary school and grocery store. Just minutes from 1-75 freeway, St. Josephs Hospital, new shopping & dining experiences, Alafia River and Apollo Beach. At move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4969223)