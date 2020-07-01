All apartments in Riverview
11627 Branch Cay Cir
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

11627 Branch Cay Cir

11627 Branch Cay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11627 Branch Cay Circle, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Comfortable Riverview Luxury - Please call the McHenry Team at (813) 644-2592 for more information on this home. You'll feel right at home as you enter into this beautiful 4BR/3 bath. Floor plan that features 18 inch tile throughout the living areas. Tastefully upgraded granite kitchen countertop, 36 inch premium cabinets, complete with all stainless steel appliances. Spacious owner's suite with his and her walk in closets, garden tub, stand up shower, dual sinks and granite countertops. Central air-condition throughout and ceiling fans in most rooms. Located on a cul-de-sac corner lot in a private small community. Nearby elementary school and grocery store. Just minutes from 1-75 freeway, St. Josephs Hospital, new shopping & dining experiences, Alafia River and Apollo Beach. At move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4969223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have any available units?
11627 Branch Cay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have?
Some of 11627 Branch Cay Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 Branch Cay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11627 Branch Cay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 Branch Cay Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11627 Branch Cay Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir offer parking?
No, 11627 Branch Cay Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11627 Branch Cay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have a pool?
No, 11627 Branch Cay Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have accessible units?
No, 11627 Branch Cay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 Branch Cay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11627 Branch Cay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

