Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2500 square foot, 3 year old home, just available in Riverview. Close to I-75 and just off Hwy 301. Close to downtown Tampa, shopping and 30 minutes to the beach. This home is 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and huge fenced in back yard, perfect for the kiddos. Includes a 2 car garage, washer and dryer and landscaping.