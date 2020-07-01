11525 MISTY ISLE LANE

Amenities
Stunning 3/2/2 in sought after South Cover for RENT.. This home offers a living/dining room combo w a separate family room off the beautiful open kitchen, split floor plan, large master suite with huge walk-in closet, duel vanities, garden bath, extended screened in lanai, new construction ++++ so much more. Rent includes access to all the neighborhood amenities including 3 pools, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis courts, community center with indoor basketball courts and volleyball. Close to shops, eateries, hospital, schools and interstate. Call for your private showing.