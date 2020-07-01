11525 MISTY ISLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool new construction tennis court volleyball court

Stunning 3/2/2 in sought after South Cover for RENT.. This home offers a living/dining room combo w a separate family room off the beautiful open kitchen, split floor plan, large master suite with huge walk-in closet, duel vanities, garden bath, extended screened in lanai, new construction ++++ so much more. Rent includes access to all the neighborhood amenities including 3 pools, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis courts, community center with indoor basketball courts and volleyball. Close to shops, eateries, hospital, schools and interstate. Call for your private showing.