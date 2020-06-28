11515 PAPERWOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and charming lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space and a screened-in patio for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!