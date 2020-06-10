11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP

Amenities

AVAILABLE June 10, 2019!!! *****LAWN MAINTENANCE and PEST CONTROL INCLUDED******GORGEOUS POND VIEWS! Check out this IMMACULATE 4 Bedroom 3 bath 2 Car garage located on a beautiful WATERFRONT lot! A Wonderful Open Plan w/ neutral Colors Throughout. The first floor Master Suite is truly stunning w/ tray ceiling, dual sinks, huge closet, separate shower and garden bath tub. You will also find 2 Generously Sized Secondary bedrooms on the First Floor. This home features a Giant Upstairs Bonus Room with Bed#4 and Full Bath…Makes a Great Guest/Teen Suite! Your Formal dining room and an Expansive Great Room overlooking a tranquil pond setting. A gourmet kitchen with Granite Tops, stainless steel appliances and Lots of cabinets. The Location is ideal with quick access to Highway 301 for shopping and a Plethora of restaurants or jump on Interstate 75 to Downtown Tampa, Airport, and MacDill Air Force Base **Live Everyday Like You Are On Vacation! Panther Trace is a Master Community with many amenities including: resort style swimming pools, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis, and volleyball.