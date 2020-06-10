All apartments in Riverview
11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP

11475 Weston Course Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11475 Weston Course Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE June 10, 2019!!! *****LAWN MAINTENANCE and PEST CONTROL INCLUDED******GORGEOUS POND VIEWS! Check out this IMMACULATE 4 Bedroom 3 bath 2 Car garage located on a beautiful WATERFRONT lot! A Wonderful Open Plan w/ neutral Colors Throughout. The first floor Master Suite is truly stunning w/ tray ceiling, dual sinks, huge closet, separate shower and garden bath tub. You will also find 2 Generously Sized Secondary bedrooms on the First Floor. This home features a Giant Upstairs Bonus Room with Bed#4 and Full Bath…Makes a Great Guest/Teen Suite! Your Formal dining room and an Expansive Great Room overlooking a tranquil pond setting. A gourmet kitchen with Granite Tops, stainless steel appliances and Lots of cabinets. The Location is ideal with quick access to Highway 301 for shopping and a Plethora of restaurants or jump on Interstate 75 to Downtown Tampa, Airport, and MacDill Air Force Base **Live Everyday Like You Are On Vacation! Panther Trace is a Master Community with many amenities including: resort style swimming pools, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis, and volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have any available units?
11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have?
Some of 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP has a pool.
Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11475 WESTON COURSE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
