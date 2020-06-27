All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE

11428 Callaway Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11428 Callaway Pond Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features both stunning hardwood floors and stylish tile throughout, along with an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have any available units?
11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have?
Some of 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
