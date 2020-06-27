11428 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features both stunning hardwood floors and stylish tile throughout, along with an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!