11116 RODEO LANE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

11116 RODEO LANE

11116 Rodeo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11116 Rodeo Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Panther Trace with BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Upstairs bonus room with full bath and guest room. Large open kitchen with kitchen nook for causal dining. Down stairs master bathroom suite has a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, upgraded ceramic tile. Separate formal dining room. Large, open family room with glass sliders that open to a 400 sq ft screened-in lanai. Panther Trace features community pool, playground, tennis and more! Rent includes lawn care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 RODEO LANE have any available units?
11116 RODEO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 RODEO LANE have?
Some of 11116 RODEO LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 RODEO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11116 RODEO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 RODEO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11116 RODEO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11116 RODEO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11116 RODEO LANE offers parking.
Does 11116 RODEO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11116 RODEO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 RODEO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11116 RODEO LANE has a pool.
Does 11116 RODEO LANE have accessible units?
No, 11116 RODEO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 RODEO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11116 RODEO LANE has units with dishwashers.
