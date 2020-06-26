11116 RODEO LANE

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Panther Trace with BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Upstairs bonus room with full bath and guest room. Large open kitchen with kitchen nook for causal dining. Down stairs master bathroom suite has a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, upgraded ceramic tile. Separate formal dining room. Large, open family room with glass sliders that open to a 400 sq ft screened-in lanai. Panther Trace features community pool, playground, tennis and more! Rent includes lawn care!