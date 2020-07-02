11053 Golden Silence Drive, Riverview, FL 33579 South Fork
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Home in South Fork - Riverview - Property Id: 252209
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house with spacious 2 car garage in a great neighborhood. Convenient location in South Riverview and part of South Fork subdivision. This home has a brand new hot water heater and HVAC is 2 years old. It has a great back yard with pond view and no backyard neighbors. There is a community pool for lazy summer days. Credit and background screening required. No Section 8 accepted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252209 Property Id 252209
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5672275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have any available units?
11053 Golden Silence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have?
Some of 11053 Golden Silence Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11053 Golden Silence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11053 Golden Silence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.