Riverview, FL
11053 Golden Silence Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

11053 Golden Silence Dr

11053 Golden Silence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11053 Golden Silence Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home in South Fork - Riverview - Property Id: 252209

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house with spacious 2 car garage in a great neighborhood. Convenient location in South Riverview and part of South Fork subdivision. This home has a brand new hot water heater and HVAC is 2 years old. It has a great back yard with pond view and no backyard neighbors. There is a community pool for lazy summer days. Credit and background screening required. No Section 8 accepted.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have any available units?
11053 Golden Silence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have?
Some of 11053 Golden Silence Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11053 Golden Silence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11053 Golden Silence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11053 Golden Silence Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11053 Golden Silence Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11053 Golden Silence Dr offers parking.
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11053 Golden Silence Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11053 Golden Silence Dr has a pool.
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have accessible units?
No, 11053 Golden Silence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11053 Golden Silence Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11053 Golden Silence Dr has units with dishwashers.

