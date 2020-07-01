11014 Newbridge Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Panther Trace located in sunny Riverview, FL. Just a short walk from your home, here you will find playgrounds, open fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a resort style swimming pool. It is a lovely place to call home. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. New easy care laminate floor were just installed. The living room is open and spacious. The kitchen has a view into the living room and plenty of space for a large table. The fridge, dishwasher, disposal, and range/stove are all included. The bedrooms are a good size with the master having a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity with dual sinks as well as a garden tub. Cats are allowed. Call today to setup your showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 10/11/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.