11014 Newbridge Drive

Amenities
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Panther Trace located in sunny Riverview, FL. Just a short walk from your home, here you will find playgrounds, open fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a resort style swimming pool. It is a lovely place to call home. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. New easy care laminate floor were just installed. The living room is open and spacious. The kitchen has a view into the living room and plenty of space for a large table. The fridge, dishwasher, disposal, and range/stove are all included. The bedrooms are a good size with the master having a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity with dual sinks as well as a garden tub. Cats are allowed. Call today to setup your showing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 10/11/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.