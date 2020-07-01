All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11014 Newbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11014 Newbridge Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:33 PM

11014 Newbridge Drive

11014 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11014 Newbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Panther Trace located in sunny Riverview, FL. Just a short walk from your home, here you will find playgrounds, open fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a resort style swimming pool. It is a lovely place to call home. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. New easy care laminate floor were just installed. The living room is open and spacious. The kitchen has a view into the living room and plenty of space for a large table. The fridge, dishwasher, disposal, and range/stove are all included. The bedrooms are a good size with the master having a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity with dual sinks as well as a garden tub. Cats are allowed. Call today to setup your showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 10/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Newbridge Drive have any available units?
11014 Newbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11014 Newbridge Drive have?
Some of 11014 Newbridge Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Newbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Newbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Newbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 Newbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11014 Newbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11014 Newbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11014 Newbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 Newbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Newbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11014 Newbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11014 Newbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11014 Newbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Newbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11014 Newbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa