10927 POND PINE DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION, LOCATION.. Welcome Home to this 3 bed, PLUS OFFICE, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in the GATED community of Moss Landing! Open floor plan with large fully equipped kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets, all appliances included, pantry, granite countertops, backsplash, and a center island with seating options. Open to the kitchen is the large and spacious family room, dining room combo. Plenty of room for the chef to prepare meals and entertain with the family and friends! The master will be your retreat with the same bamboo flooring, natural lighting with dual windows & a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers tiled shower, garden tub combination, and plenty of counter space for all your needs! The secondary bedrooms are generous in size with the same bamboo flooring, and offer plenty of natural lighting, ample closet space, and share the second bath. Additional office/Den space is complete with bamboo flooring and french doors. Covered back patio and custom pergola makes a great outdoor space for grilling or just relaxing. All rooms have ceiling fans, updated hardware & light fixtures, custom window, and door moldings! This home is close to shopping, the interstate, restaurants and more! Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base. Close proximity to I-75 and FL beaches. AVAILABLE JUNE 24. Call today for more information!