All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10927 POND PINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10927 POND PINE DRIVE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

10927 POND PINE DRIVE

10927 Pond Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10927 Pond Pine Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION.. Welcome Home to this 3 bed, PLUS OFFICE, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in the GATED community of Moss Landing! Open floor plan with large fully equipped kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets, all appliances included, pantry, granite countertops, backsplash, and a center island with seating options. Open to the kitchen is the large and spacious family room, dining room combo. Plenty of room for the chef to prepare meals and entertain with the family and friends! The master will be your retreat with the same bamboo flooring, natural lighting with dual windows & a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers tiled shower, garden tub combination, and plenty of counter space for all your needs! The secondary bedrooms are generous in size with the same bamboo flooring, and offer plenty of natural lighting, ample closet space, and share the second bath. Additional office/Den space is complete with bamboo flooring and french doors. Covered back patio and custom pergola makes a great outdoor space for grilling or just relaxing. All rooms have ceiling fans, updated hardware & light fixtures, custom window, and door moldings! This home is close to shopping, the interstate, restaurants and more! Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base. Close proximity to I-75 and FL beaches. AVAILABLE JUNE 24. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have any available units?
10927 POND PINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have?
Some of 10927 POND PINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10927 POND PINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10927 POND PINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 POND PINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 POND PINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10927 POND PINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa