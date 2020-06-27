10912 SAILBROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

GOLF COURSE VIEWS ! HOME IS IMMACULATE ! FABULOUS LOCATION ! GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE ! MOVE IN READY ! FANTASTIC SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE ! Come see this 4/2/3 Home with over 2500+ Square Feet of Living Area ! This Home is Incredibly Maintained and is ready for occupancy now ! Home has all Tile/Laminate Floors throughout ! This home has a new roof and has been Professionally Cleaned/Painted so you can literally bring your belongings, move in and start enjoying living on the golf course everyday ! Home has a Huge Open Back Porch where you can relax, barbeque and enjoy the Florida Lifestyle at its best ! You will have access to Summerfield’s Community Pool for those extra hot summer days ! This home is centrally located in Riverview where Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Hospital and the Interstate are less than 10 minutes away ! Come see this Awesome Home today because it will not be available for long !