Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

The best location and the best price of single house for rent at West Palmdale. Half acre huge back yard, nice and green for relaxing or entertaining. A big new shed from Costco can store all of your tools and toys, set on the back of the house. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping malls, and transportation. Best school district at Antelope Valley. Close to 14 freeway, AV Mall and other amenities. Newer cabinetry, Granite counter in the kitchen. Tile and laminate flooring.