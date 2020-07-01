All apartments in Riverview
10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE

10806 Navigation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10806 Navigation Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular executive home situated in a cul-de-sac in a desirable community. Four large size bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room and a LOFT/GAME room. Entering the home through front entrance, welcome you into a lovely hallway with view of bright lights , high ceiling and custom columns. Home features large windows, neutral colors, and beautiful floorings.
Beautiful chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, 42 inches wood cabinets, dual ovens, gas range, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and a walk-in pantry.
A Lovely Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms downstairs; Master bedroom features cozy bath tub for relaxation, rain shower, walk in closets, and dual sinks. All the other bedrooms upgraded shower head and updated to meet ADA Hight standard.
Upstairs consists of a spacious LOFT/GAME room with a separate bedroom and bath. Home has so much features such as custom master closet, shoe racks, scarf & tie rack, and lined jewelry drawers.Washer, Dryer and one year Home Security System are in the home as a courtesy from the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have any available units?
10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have?
Some of 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

