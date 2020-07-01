10806 NAVIGATION DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

Spectacular executive home situated in a cul-de-sac in a desirable community. Four large size bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room and a LOFT/GAME room. Entering the home through front entrance, welcome you into a lovely hallway with view of bright lights , high ceiling and custom columns. Home features large windows, neutral colors, and beautiful floorings.

Beautiful chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, 42 inches wood cabinets, dual ovens, gas range, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and a walk-in pantry.

A Lovely Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms downstairs; Master bedroom features cozy bath tub for relaxation, rain shower, walk in closets, and dual sinks. All the other bedrooms upgraded shower head and updated to meet ADA Hight standard.

Upstairs consists of a spacious LOFT/GAME room with a separate bedroom and bath. Home has so much features such as custom master closet, shoe racks, scarf & tie rack, and lined jewelry drawers.Washer, Dryer and one year Home Security System are in the home as a courtesy from the Owner.