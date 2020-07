Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful two bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage townhome, An open living room area, screened in lanai overlooks a pond view, title on the formal areas, upstairs has both bedroom with carpet. Eat-in Kitchen, all appliances as a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and dryer machine, price include water, sewer and trash. The community features a swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, and expressways.

**Tenants must apply for approval by the HOA -10 day time for HOA approval**