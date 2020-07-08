10616 Little Bend Lane

Amenities

Don't like carpet? No problem, this home has tile floor throughout common and wet areas with beautiful laminate in the bedrooms. Home has an open concept design with an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room for the family to feel together while spread out. The backyard is private. The master suite includes a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and water closet. This master planned, quiet community features a community pool, playground, and tennis courts. The fast-growing South Fork community is only minutes to 301, 41, I-75, the new St Josephs hospital, shopping, and restaurants. This home has an easy commute to beaches, Tampa, and MacDill AFB.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



