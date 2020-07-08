All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

10616 Little Bend Lane

10616 Little Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10616 Little Bend Lane, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't like carpet? No problem, this home has tile floor throughout common and wet areas with beautiful laminate in the bedrooms. Home has an open concept design with an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room for the family to feel together while spread out. The backyard is private. The master suite includes a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and water closet. This master planned, quiet community features a community pool, playground, and tennis courts. The fast-growing South Fork community is only minutes to 301, 41, I-75, the new St Josephs hospital, shopping, and restaurants. This home has an easy commute to beaches, Tampa, and MacDill AFB.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 Little Bend Lane have any available units?
10616 Little Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 Little Bend Lane have?
Some of 10616 Little Bend Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 Little Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10616 Little Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 Little Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10616 Little Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10616 Little Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 10616 Little Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10616 Little Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10616 Little Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 Little Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10616 Little Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 10616 Little Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 10616 Little Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 Little Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10616 Little Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

