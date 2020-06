Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Welcome to the Sanctuary Community conveniently located in Riverview close to 275 and St Joseph's Hospital. 5 Bedrooms and 3 full Baths. On the First Floor you walk into a nice foyer that leads into an open floor plan with the living area and kitchen. That leads to a bedroom with a full bathroom. The Upstairs leads you to a loft space that separates the master from the other bedrooms. The Master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet and a large bathroom. Very spacious backyard and 2 Car Garage. The community has a playground. All interested in applicants must have a 600 credit score or higher, no past evictions, or bankruptcies.