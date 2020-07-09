10232 BRIGHT CRYSTAL AVENUE

Amenities

two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room. A flex room provides extra space for an office, library or even more storage. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a large master suite with roomy walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Large loft upstairs. The upstairs laundry room is centrally located between all bedrooms. The kitchen features 36" square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with. Timber Creek is a collection of single-family homes in the Riverview area. This family-friendly community offers many terrific amenities including a basketball court, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, and dog park.