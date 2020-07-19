All apartments in Riverview
10034 Crested Fringe Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

10034 Crested Fringe Dr

10034 Crested Fringe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10034 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
10034 Crested Fringe Dr Available 05/01/19 Riverview 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home with Community Pool - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Check out this newer construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Riverview. Owners have taken great care of this property and comes move in ready. All appliances included in monthly rent including washer and dryer. 2 car garage with plenty of storage. 3 bedrooms up front share a full bathroom. Master located on the back with an on suite bathroom and large master closet. Small dog welcome with monthly pet rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4756863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have any available units?
10034 Crested Fringe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have?
Some of 10034 Crested Fringe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10034 Crested Fringe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10034 Crested Fringe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10034 Crested Fringe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr offers parking.
Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr has a pool.
Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10034 Crested Fringe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10034 Crested Fringe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
