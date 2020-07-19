Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

10034 Crested Fringe Dr Available 05/01/19 Riverview 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home with Community Pool - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Check out this newer construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Riverview. Owners have taken great care of this property and comes move in ready. All appliances included in monthly rent including washer and dryer. 2 car garage with plenty of storage. 3 bedrooms up front share a full bathroom. Master located on the back with an on suite bathroom and large master closet. Small dog welcome with monthly pet rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4756863)