All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10018 CANNON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10018 CANNON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10018 CANNON DRIVE

10018 Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10018 Cannon Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Ready and waiting for new occupants. Located close to the pool in Lake St. Charles this home has a lot to offer. No carpet, all wood laminate and tile floors. Upgraded double front doors open in to a foyer and open concept with Formal Living and Dining rooms. With a split bedroom plan for privacy the Master Suite offers a large bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities and a separate shower as well as an extra large walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are across the house with the second bath. Laundry room is conveniently located off the garage. The kitchen overlooked the breakfast nook and family room. There is a screened lanai and a fenced yard! No backyard neighbors.Garage has storage shelves and workbench. Great location to get anywhere from. Close to shopping too. No cats allowed, small to medium dogs will be considered. Washer and dryer are left for Tenants' convenience and are not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have any available units?
10018 CANNON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have?
Some of 10018 CANNON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 CANNON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10018 CANNON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 CANNON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10018 CANNON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10018 CANNON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10018 CANNON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10018 CANNON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10018 CANNON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 CANNON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 CANNON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa