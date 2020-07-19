10018 CANNON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Ready and waiting for new occupants. Located close to the pool in Lake St. Charles this home has a lot to offer. No carpet, all wood laminate and tile floors. Upgraded double front doors open in to a foyer and open concept with Formal Living and Dining rooms. With a split bedroom plan for privacy the Master Suite offers a large bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities and a separate shower as well as an extra large walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are across the house with the second bath. Laundry room is conveniently located off the garage. The kitchen overlooked the breakfast nook and family room. There is a screened lanai and a fenced yard! No backyard neighbors.Garage has storage shelves and workbench. Great location to get anywhere from. Close to shopping too. No cats allowed, small to medium dogs will be considered. Washer and dryer are left for Tenants' convenience and are not warranted.