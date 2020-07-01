All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

11701 SW 253rd St

11701 Southwest 253rd Street · (305) 219-4295
Location

11701 Southwest 253rd Street, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing NEXT-GEN LAKE FRONT Home featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath and half bathroom with space for an RV or BOAT to park and a Complete one bedroom In-laws quarters in the very desirable Private Gated Community of Coco Palms Estate aka Artesa by Lennar This LAKE FRONT Smart Home Features Spacious floor-plans featuring open kitchens, great rooms, With Resort style Amenities including Grand Clubhouse with state of the art fitness center, social party room, Splash Zone children's playground and Sparkling swimming pool,kiddie pool and sundeck areas. Set Among Beautiful Tropically lined streets, open parks spaces located with schools, shopping, dining,entertainment and BLACK POINT MARINA mere minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 SW 253rd St have any available units?
11701 SW 253rd St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11701 SW 253rd St have?
Some of 11701 SW 253rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 SW 253rd St currently offering any rent specials?
11701 SW 253rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 SW 253rd St pet-friendly?
No, 11701 SW 253rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St offer parking?
Yes, 11701 SW 253rd St offers parking.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11701 SW 253rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St have a pool?
Yes, 11701 SW 253rd St has a pool.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St have accessible units?
No, 11701 SW 253rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11701 SW 253rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 SW 253rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 SW 253rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
