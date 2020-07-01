11701 SW 253rd St

Amenities

Amazing NEXT-GEN LAKE FRONT Home featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath and half bathroom with space for an RV or BOAT to park and a Complete one bedroom In-laws quarters in the very desirable Private Gated Community of Coco Palms Estate aka Artesa by Lennar This LAKE FRONT Smart Home Features Spacious floor-plans featuring open kitchens, great rooms, With Resort style Amenities including Grand Clubhouse with state of the art fitness center, social party room, Splash Zone children's playground and Sparkling swimming pool,kiddie pool and sundeck areas. Set Among Beautiful Tropically lined streets, open parks spaces located with schools, shopping, dining,entertainment and BLACK POINT MARINA mere minutes away