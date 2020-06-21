All apartments in Port Orange
5321 Coquina Shores Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5321 Coquina Shores Lane

5321 Coquina Shores Lane
Location

5321 Coquina Shores Lane, Port Orange, FL 32128
Coquina Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5321 Coquina Shores Lane Available 07/09/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - Beautiful Port Orange Home in Coquina Cove! Modern wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, for a fresh modern look! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen features cherry wood cabinets with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The dining area sits off of the kitchen with views of the backyard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a spacious master bath. Conveniently located in Port Orange near the Pavilion and I-95. Call today to schedule your appointment.

*No pets
*Liability insurance required
*Office, 386-281-3224
*After hours, Rachel 386-631-6731

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have any available units?
5321 Coquina Shores Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have?
Some of 5321 Coquina Shores Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Coquina Shores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Coquina Shores Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Coquina Shores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane does offer parking.
Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have a pool?
No, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have accessible units?
No, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Coquina Shores Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 Coquina Shores Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
