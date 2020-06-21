Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5321 Coquina Shores Lane Available 07/09/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - Beautiful Port Orange Home in Coquina Cove! Modern wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, for a fresh modern look! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen features cherry wood cabinets with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The dining area sits off of the kitchen with views of the backyard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a spacious master bath. Conveniently located in Port Orange near the Pavilion and I-95. Call today to schedule your appointment.



*No pets

*Liability insurance required

*Office, 386-281-3224

*After hours, Rachel 386-631-6731



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025023)