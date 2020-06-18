All apartments in Port Orange
434 PENDREY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

434 PENDREY DRIVE

434 Pendry Drive · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have any available units?
434 PENDREY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have?
Some of 434 PENDREY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 PENDREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
434 PENDREY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 PENDREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 434 PENDREY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 434 PENDREY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 PENDREY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 434 PENDREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 434 PENDREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 434 PENDREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 PENDREY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
