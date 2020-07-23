All apartments in Port Orange
Find more places like 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orange, FL
/
3960 Willow Trail Run #1706
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3960 Willow Trail Run #1706

3960 Willow Trail Run · (407) 310-4379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Orange
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL 32127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PORT ORANGE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN QUALITY SCHOOL DISTRICT! - PORT ORANGE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN QUALITY SCHOOL DISTRICT!
Centrally located Port Orange townhome in the best school district in Port Orange. 2 Story with both bedrooms and full baths upstairs. Kitchen has upgraded stainless appliances. Carpet throughout, and tile in wet areas. Located just off Dunlawton so you are close to restaurants and shops, and access to highways. Stackable washer/dryer. Call Jim Cederberg, ENVISION Property Management, 702-743-3325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have any available units?
3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have?
Some of 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 offer parking?
No, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 does not offer parking.
Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have a pool?
No, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have accessible units?
No, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3960 Willow Trail Run #1706?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127

Similar Pages

Port Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Orange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Port Orange Apartments with BalconiesPort Orange Apartments with Pools
Port Orange Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Doctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Orange Gateway Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity