Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room

3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features stone accents, tropical landscaping, full privacy fenced back yard, tile throughout the entire first floor and crown molding. The beautiful eat in kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center island, breakfast bar and granite countertops. This home includes almost 2800 square feet of living area, including a formal dining room and formal living room and upstairs loft, great for an office or game room. Includes lawn care. Call today, this one won't last!



*Office, 386-281-3224

*After hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731

*Lawn care included

*One small dog accepted, restrictions apply. Sorry, no cats

*No smokers please.



(RLNE2475175)