Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3840 Calliope Ave.

3840 Calliope Avenue · (386) 281-3224
Location

3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32129
Port Orange Gateway Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3840 Calliope Ave. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features stone accents, tropical landscaping, full privacy fenced back yard, tile throughout the entire first floor and crown molding. The beautiful eat in kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center island, breakfast bar and granite countertops. This home includes almost 2800 square feet of living area, including a formal dining room and formal living room and upstairs loft, great for an office or game room. Includes lawn care. Call today, this one won't last!

*Office, 386-281-3224
*After hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731
*Lawn care included
*One small dog accepted, restrictions apply. Sorry, no cats
*No smokers please.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2475175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Calliope Ave. have any available units?
3840 Calliope Ave. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Calliope Ave. have?
Some of 3840 Calliope Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Calliope Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Calliope Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Calliope Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Calliope Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Calliope Ave. offer parking?
No, 3840 Calliope Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3840 Calliope Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Calliope Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Calliope Ave. have a pool?
No, 3840 Calliope Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Calliope Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3840 Calliope Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Calliope Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Calliope Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
