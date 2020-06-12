All apartments in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
3747 Gatewood Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:05 AM

3747 Gatewood Drive

3747 Gatewood Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Gatewood Drive have any available units?
3747 Gatewood Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3747 Gatewood Drive have?
Some of 3747 Gatewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Gatewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Gatewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Gatewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3747 Gatewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3747 Gatewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Gatewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 3747 Gatewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3747 Gatewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Gatewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3747 Gatewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3747 Gatewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3747 Gatewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Gatewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3747 Gatewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
