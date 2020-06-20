259 Manhattan Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom Brandy Hills subdivision home now available! This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block construction split-plan home boasts tons of updates throughout with a gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, fresh paint, beautiful wood detail throughout, tile and engineered flooring, and a brand new central heat & a/c system. Take advantage of those beautiful Florida evenings while relaxing on the huge screened in patio. The Brandy Hills subdivision is located in the heart of Port Orange and is a no-through-street neighborhood yet only minutes to major shopping, schools, and travel arteries. 1.2 miles to Palmer College and 5.1 miles to Embry Riddle. Zoned for Sugar Mill Elementary, Silver Sands Middle, and Atlantic High School (per https://ww2.volusia.k12.fl.us/zoning/zoning.asp). 1466 sq ft under air, 2347 total sq ft.



Available now! No smoking/no pets. $1695/month, 1st mo rent & security deposit required for move-in, background/credit check required.