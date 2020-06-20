All apartments in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
259 Manhattan Way
259 Manhattan Way

259 Manhattan Way · (386) 238-9193
Location

259 Manhattan Way, Port Orange, FL 32129
Brandy Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom Brandy Hills subdivision home now available! This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block construction split-plan home boasts tons of updates throughout with a gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, fresh paint, beautiful wood detail throughout, tile and engineered flooring, and a brand new central heat & a/c system. Take advantage of those beautiful Florida evenings while relaxing on the huge screened in patio. The Brandy Hills subdivision is located in the heart of Port Orange and is a no-through-street neighborhood yet only minutes to major shopping, schools, and travel arteries. 1.2 miles to Palmer College and 5.1 miles to Embry Riddle. Zoned for Sugar Mill Elementary, Silver Sands Middle, and Atlantic High School (per https://ww2.volusia.k12.fl.us/zoning/zoning.asp). 1466 sq ft under air, 2347 total sq ft.

Available now! No smoking/no pets. $1695/month, 1st mo rent & security deposit required for move-in, background/credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Manhattan Way have any available units?
259 Manhattan Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Manhattan Way have?
Some of 259 Manhattan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Manhattan Way currently offering any rent specials?
259 Manhattan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Manhattan Way pet-friendly?
No, 259 Manhattan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 259 Manhattan Way offer parking?
Yes, 259 Manhattan Way does offer parking.
Does 259 Manhattan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Manhattan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Manhattan Way have a pool?
No, 259 Manhattan Way does not have a pool.
Does 259 Manhattan Way have accessible units?
No, 259 Manhattan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Manhattan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Manhattan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
