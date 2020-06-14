/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
146 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Hillsboro Mile
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 16
3225 Northeast 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
441 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1549 SE 5th St
1549 Southeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,898
Live in the Cove within walking distance to the Beach. This fully-furnished, single family home is available for occupancy on 6/15. Text message listing agent to obtain showing instructions.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
925 SE 20th Avenue
925 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3211 Marine Drive
3211 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Available June 1st, this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, boasts an incredible 1350 sq.ft. of living space and is ideally located across the street from private beach access in prestigious Hillsboro Shores.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 12th Ter
1100 Southeast 12th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental with Pool and on the Water. Ideally Located in Deepwater Just off the Kingfisher Canal and Minutes to the Inlets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1773 NE 50th St
1773 Northeast 50th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Centrally located in Pompano Beach, completely furnished and equipped, 3bedroom and 3 bath house for rent, with a beautiful swimming pool, outdoor covered patio and lounge chairs, patio table and chairs to dine outdoors by the pool, with a Tiki Bar
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Se 19th Avenue 404
629 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
966 sqft
JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! SEASONAL, FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH RENOVATED CONDO! 4TH FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY & STEPS TO THE BEACH...Brand New AC. Off street parking. Quick HOA approval.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
445 SE 21st Avenue
445 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1037 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey, seasonal rental available Dec 16th 2020 for 4 months at $40000 or 3 months at $4500 plus 13% taxes. New appliances and ocean view from balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Lighthouse Point
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Swansea A
4005 Swansea Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
3033 Ellesmere B
3033 Ellesmere B, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.
Similar Pages
Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLighthouse Point 3 BedroomsLighthouse Point Apartments with Balcony
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GarageLighthouse Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLighthouse Point Apartments with ParkingLighthouse Point Apartments with PoolLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL