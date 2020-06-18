All apartments in Plantation
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

781 NW 66th Ave

781 Northwest 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

781 Northwest 66th Avenue, Plantation, FL 33317
Plantation Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Room to roam in this large Plantation Gardens home featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and a 2-car garage. Located on a large fenced 14,500 sq ft corner lot of a tree lined street with sidewalks for strolling through the neighborhood or bike rides. Inside you enter into the foyer with large living room and huge window to the front with dining area just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedroom/office with ensuite bathroom connected to kitchen would make a great home office. Laundry/storage room with stackable washer/dryer. Screened porch. 2-car garage with side door to side yard. Tile floors throughout. Walking distance to JCC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 NW 66th Ave have any available units?
781 NW 66th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 781 NW 66th Ave have?
Some of 781 NW 66th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 NW 66th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
781 NW 66th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 NW 66th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 781 NW 66th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 781 NW 66th Ave does offer parking.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 781 NW 66th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave have a pool?
No, 781 NW 66th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave have accessible units?
No, 781 NW 66th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 NW 66th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 781 NW 66th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 NW 66th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
