781 NW 66th Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Room to roam in this large Plantation Gardens home featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and a 2-car garage. Located on a large fenced 14,500 sq ft corner lot of a tree lined street with sidewalks for strolling through the neighborhood or bike rides. Inside you enter into the foyer with large living room and huge window to the front with dining area just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedroom/office with ensuite bathroom connected to kitchen would make a great home office. Laundry/storage room with stackable washer/dryer. Screened porch. 2-car garage with side door to side yard. Tile floors throughout. Walking distance to JCC.