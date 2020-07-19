8450 ORLEANS N

Amenities

Villa just remodeled, one bedroom, two full baths in popular Vendome Village. This 55+ community is an active and friendly place to live with mostly long term owners. It has a very nice community pool and lots of scheduled activities. Great place to retire. There is a walk-in closet, breakfast bar, and good size bonus room off the kitchen which can serve as an office, eating area, hobby room or guest sleeping area.. Spacious combination living room and dining room. Washer/dryer included. Excellent access to shopping and beaches. Rent includes sewer, water, basic cable, and trash disposal. Second full bath is a unique added feature. Attached garage for even more storage. Sorry, no pets or residents under 18 years of age. Application fee covers credit and background check - $45 per person. Tenants must be approved by Association.