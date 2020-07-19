All apartments in Pinellas Park
8450 ORLEANS N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8450 ORLEANS N

8450 Orleans · No Longer Available
Location

8450 Orleans, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Villa just remodeled, one bedroom, two full baths in popular Vendome Village. This 55+ community is an active and friendly place to live with mostly long term owners. It has a very nice community pool and lots of scheduled activities. Great place to retire. There is a walk-in closet, breakfast bar, and good size bonus room off the kitchen which can serve as an office, eating area, hobby room or guest sleeping area.. Spacious combination living room and dining room. Washer/dryer included. Excellent access to shopping and beaches. Rent includes sewer, water, basic cable, and trash disposal. Second full bath is a unique added feature. Attached garage for even more storage. Sorry, no pets or residents under 18 years of age. Application fee covers credit and background check - $45 per person. Tenants must be approved by Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 ORLEANS N have any available units?
8450 ORLEANS N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8450 ORLEANS N have?
Some of 8450 ORLEANS N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 ORLEANS N currently offering any rent specials?
8450 ORLEANS N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 ORLEANS N pet-friendly?
No, 8450 ORLEANS N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N offer parking?
Yes, 8450 ORLEANS N offers parking.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8450 ORLEANS N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N have a pool?
Yes, 8450 ORLEANS N has a pool.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N have accessible units?
No, 8450 ORLEANS N does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8450 ORLEANS N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8450 ORLEANS N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8450 ORLEANS N does not have units with air conditioning.
