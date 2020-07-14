Pinellas Pines Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry online portal

Come enjoy beach-style living at Pinellas Pines, situated in the perfect location in Pinellas Park, FL, just minutes from St. Petersburg Beaches and Clearwater Beaches. We're right off of Park Blvd on 52nd Street North in the heart of Pinellas County. Our single-story, garden-style Cross Bayou Pinellas Park apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Pinellas Park near St. Petersburg Beaches.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Pinellas Pines is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-275, colleges, major Pinellas Park employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Cross Bayou Pinellas Park apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Pinellas Pines is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.