Pinellas Park, FL
Pinellas Pines Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:15 AM

Pinellas Pines Apartments

8501 52nd St N · (727) 939-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8501 52nd St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinellas Pines Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
online portal
Come enjoy beach-style living at Pinellas Pines, situated in the perfect location in Pinellas Park, FL, just minutes from St. Petersburg Beaches and Clearwater Beaches. We're right off of Park Blvd on 52nd Street North in the heart of Pinellas County. Our single-story, garden-style Cross Bayou Pinellas Park apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Pinellas Park near St. Petersburg Beaches.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Pinellas Pines is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-275, colleges, major Pinellas Park employers, and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our Cross Bayou Pinellas Park apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Pinellas Pines is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per Adult
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $275-$624 Admin Fee - $100 Holdng Fee
Additional: $14 Insurance Waiver Fee - W/S/T/P $64 - $84
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per Pet.
restrictions: Insurance Restricted Breed List
Parking Details: Unassigned parking spaces.
Storage Details: Attic located in Utility/Laundry Room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have any available units?
Pinellas Pines Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does Pinellas Pines Apartments have?
Some of Pinellas Pines Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinellas Pines Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinellas Pines Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinellas Pines Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinellas Pines Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinellas Pines Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinellas Pines Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have a pool?
No, Pinellas Pines Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pinellas Pines Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinellas Pines Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pinellas Pines Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pinellas Pines Apartments has units with air conditioning.
