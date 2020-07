6661 84TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

WELCOME TO PALMBROOKE. MODERN AMENITIES WELCOME YOU HOME TO THIS CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE IN THE SECURE GATED COMMUNITY OF PALMBROOKE. THE KITCHEN BOASTS CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, AND WOOD CABINETS. WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR FAMILY FRIENDS OR JUST ENTERTAINING. ENJOY YOUR VERY PRIVATE SCREENED IN LANAI. RETRACT 2 OF THE 3 SLIDING DOORS GLASS DOORS TO CREATE EVEN MORE LIVING SPACE. SECOND FLOOR HAS AN ADDITIONAL LIVING AREA THAT SEPARATES THE TWO BEDROOMS AND BATHS. VAULTED CEILINGS AND AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE SECOND FLOOR. ENJOY LIVING IN A FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD ATMOSPHERE CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING, BEACHES, AND THE INTERSTATE.