Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

4721 67th Avenue

4721 67th Avenue · (813) 230-0235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles. Townhome comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Perfectly located, the Sawgrass community is situated just off Park Boulevard and 49th Street and is convenient to great shopping, restaurants, major highways and the stunning area beaches! The community offers tropical landscaping, a gated sparkling swimming pool, several small ponds, pet stations and continuous sidewalks! To see this wonderful find. call agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 67th Avenue have any available units?
4721 67th Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4721 67th Avenue have?
Some of 4721 67th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 67th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4721 67th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 67th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 67th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4721 67th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4721 67th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4721 67th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4721 67th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 67th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4721 67th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4721 67th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4721 67th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 67th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 67th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 67th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4721 67th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
