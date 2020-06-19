4721 67th Avenue

Amenities

3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles. Townhome comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Perfectly located, the Sawgrass community is situated just off Park Boulevard and 49th Street and is convenient to great shopping, restaurants, major highways and the stunning area beaches! The community offers tropical landscaping, a gated sparkling swimming pool, several small ponds, pet stations and continuous sidewalks! To see this wonderful find. call agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235