Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
938 SW 143rd Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
938 SW 143rd Ave
938 Southwest 143rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Pembroke Pines
Apartments under $1,800
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
938 Southwest 143rd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
WONDERFUL HOUSE OF PEOPLE, EACH BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM. COMFORTS IN ITS SPACES LOCATED TO THE RIGHT OF "THE STORES IN THE GARDENS OF PEMBROKE" AND NEAR THE I-75, WHOLE FOODS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have any available units?
938 SW 143rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pembroke Pines, FL
.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pembroke Pines Rent Report
.
Is 938 SW 143rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
938 SW 143rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 SW 143rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 938 SW 143rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines
.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave offer parking?
No, 938 SW 143rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 SW 143rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 938 SW 143rd Ave has a pool.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 938 SW 143rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 SW 143rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 938 SW 143rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 SW 143rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
