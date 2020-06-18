All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 9189 NW 1st ST #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
9189 NW 1st ST #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9189 NW 1st ST #201

9189 Northwest 1st Street · (954) 708-5839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9189 Northwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9189 NW 1st ST #201 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spectacular 2/2 Condo on Pembroke Pines - Stunning 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo in the peaceful community of Pine Lakes. Unit recently painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances, modern light fixtures, ample spaces with additional storage space, screened balcony, washer and dryer inside of the unit. Water is NOT included but basic cable IS. Enjoy the resort amenities: swimming pool and tennis court. Minutes away from Pembroke Lakes Mall. 3 months required (first month and two deposits).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have any available units?
9189 NW 1st ST #201 has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have?
Some of 9189 NW 1st ST #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9189 NW 1st ST #201 currently offering any rent specials?
9189 NW 1st ST #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9189 NW 1st ST #201 pet-friendly?
No, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 offer parking?
No, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 does not offer parking.
Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have a pool?
Yes, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 has a pool.
Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have accessible units?
No, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 9189 NW 1st ST #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9189 NW 1st ST #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9189 NW 1st ST #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity