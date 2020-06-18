All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

561 Southwest 181st Avenue

561 Southwest 181st Avenue · (954) 314-2855
Location

561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Silver Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
internet access
561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837D97 Spectacular Water Front Home on an oversize Lot. Enjoy an excellent lake view from kitchen and living room, All Granite tops in kitchen and Baths, porcelain tiles in living area and wood floor in all bedrooms and upstairs. Master bed room on ground floor with his and hers walk in closets and lake view. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. Subdivision and community pools, parks, basket ball court. Safe and friendly neighborhood. Near to shopping, super markets, excellent rated schools, great restaurants, currently occupied by tenant call LA to schedule showing and for more information. the rent includes high speed internet and Comcast cable service. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580648 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have any available units?
561 Southwest 181st Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have?
Some of 561 Southwest 181st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Southwest 181st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
561 Southwest 181st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Southwest 181st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue offer parking?
No, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue has a pool.
Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Southwest 181st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Southwest 181st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
