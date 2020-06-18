Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court pool internet access

561 Southwest 181st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110837D97 Spectacular Water Front Home on an oversize Lot. Enjoy an excellent lake view from kitchen and living room, All Granite tops in kitchen and Baths, porcelain tiles in living area and wood floor in all bedrooms and upstairs. Master bed room on ground floor with his and hers walk in closets and lake view. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. Subdivision and community pools, parks, basket ball court. Safe and friendly neighborhood. Near to shopping, super markets, excellent rated schools, great restaurants, currently occupied by tenant call LA to schedule showing and for more information. the rent includes high speed internet and Comcast cable service. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580648 ]