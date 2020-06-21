All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 19343 SW 60th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
19343 SW 60th Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:54 AM

19343 SW 60th Ct

19343 Southwest 60th Court · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL 33332
Big Sky North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42" Crowned Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Neutral 20" Tile Fills the Lower Level. Hi-Hat Lighting Everywhere! Formal Living & Dining Rooms in Front and a HUGE Kitchen/Family Area Overlook a Private Water View! Upstairs is a HUGE Loft and Master Bedroom! Bedrooms 2,3,4 are also Generous in Size. The Master Bath Features Granite Tops as Well. All Baths Have New Shower Doors. Berber Carpet Upstairs! Laguna Features a Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, and Exercise Room! Lawn Care Included in Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19343 SW 60th Ct have any available units?
19343 SW 60th Ct has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 19343 SW 60th Ct have?
Some of 19343 SW 60th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19343 SW 60th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19343 SW 60th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19343 SW 60th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19343 SW 60th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 19343 SW 60th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19343 SW 60th Ct does offer parking.
Does 19343 SW 60th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19343 SW 60th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19343 SW 60th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 19343 SW 60th Ct has a pool.
Does 19343 SW 60th Ct have accessible units?
No, 19343 SW 60th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19343 SW 60th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19343 SW 60th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19343 SW 60th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity