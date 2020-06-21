19343 SW 60th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42" Crowned Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Neutral 20" Tile Fills the Lower Level. Hi-Hat Lighting Everywhere! Formal Living & Dining Rooms in Front and a HUGE Kitchen/Family Area Overlook a Private Water View! Upstairs is a HUGE Loft and Master Bedroom! Bedrooms 2,3,4 are also Generous in Size. The Master Bath Features Granite Tops as Well. All Baths Have New Shower Doors. Berber Carpet Upstairs! Laguna Features a Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, and Exercise Room! Lawn Care Included in Rent!