15650 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath ready for move in! This home features spacious and open shared living spaces complete with updated touches. The master bedroom showcases a master bath complete with garden tub and huge walk-in closet with ample storage pace. Located on a small lake, enjoy the view from your new back yard! This will not last long. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580391 ]