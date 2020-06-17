All apartments in Pembroke Pines
15650 Southwest 12th Street

15650 Southwest 12th Street · (954) 314-2752
Location

15650 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Grand Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,375

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3357 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
15650 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath ready for move in! This home features spacious and open shared living spaces complete with updated touches. The master bedroom showcases a master bath complete with garden tub and huge walk-in closet with ample storage pace. Located on a small lake, enjoy the view from your new back yard! This will not last long. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580391 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have any available units?
15650 Southwest 12th Street has a unit available for $4,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 15650 Southwest 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15650 Southwest 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 Southwest 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street offer parking?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have a pool?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15650 Southwest 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15650 Southwest 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
