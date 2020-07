Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to this fully furnished lovely home in the heart of Pembroke pines, located in one of the best community, Pembroke Falls, home is moving ready and is also available fully furnished. This four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms, has a brand new tank-less water heater to save energy, new water filtration system, master bedroom is located on the first floor and three rooms upstairs. Please call or text listing agent for a private tour.