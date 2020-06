1400 Saint Charles Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym pool internet access sauna tennis court

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE FEW UNITS FOR RENT IN THE DESIRABLE HOPA COMPLEX ,LOCATED IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB..CLEAN NEW FLOOR, APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED. TOTAL SERVICE APPLIANCES MAINTENANCE, NEW ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS. IDEAL FOR A TENANT WHO WANTS TO BE SAFE, 24HRS SECURITY,NEAR EVERYTHING,WELL MAINTAINED,NICE SOCIAL ATMOSPHERE..ENJOY ALL OF THE AMENITIES OF A 5 STAR LIFE STYLE...POOLS,SAUNAS,CLUB HOUSE,TENNIS COURTS,EXERCISE. ROOMS, INTERNET CAFE,,,ETC...