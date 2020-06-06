All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:59 AM

140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203

140 Southwest 117th Avenue · (347) 426-6405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
Pembroke Lakes South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

140 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Great location, relaxing and peace food 1-1 unit. Washer and dryer in unit, great location and across the street from Pembroke lates mall. Amenities include: club house, indoor racquet ball court, DVD room, BBQ stand, large swimming pool, cabanas and much more!
Great location, relaxing and peace food 1-1 unit.
Washer and dryer in unit, great location and across the street from Pembroke lates mall.
Amenities include: club house, indoor racquet ball court, DVD room, BBQ stand, large swimming pool, cabanas and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have any available units?
140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have?
Some of 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 currently offering any rent specials?
140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 is pet friendly.
Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 offer parking?
No, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 does not offer parking.
Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have a pool?
Yes, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 has a pool.
Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have accessible units?
No, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity