Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARAGE - TILE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND STAIRS - ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - NEUTRAL COLORS - MASTER WITH WALKING CLOSET AND BALCONY. WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE TOPS. LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS. LARGE ROOMS . IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. 2 CAR GARAGE AND 2 CAR DRIVEWAY. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND GYM. CLOSE TO CB SMITH PARk, MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, MALLS AND MUCH MORE!