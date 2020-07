Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Quite, well kept community with amenities. Close to school and shopping. Clean unit. No motorcycle or commercial trucks. Pictures were taken about one year ago before last tenant moved in. Unit will be cleaned for move in. Available July 18th