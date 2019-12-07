2402 South 47th Street, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1299 heated sqft. Home features beautiful tile floors in the living and dining area. Nicely sized bedrooms have nice neutral carpeting and spacious closets. Home is convenient to all your shopping and dining needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2402 S 47TH STREET have any available units?
2402 S 47TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 2402 S 47TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2402 S 47TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.