Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2402 S 47TH STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:49 AM

2402 S 47TH STREET

2402 South 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2402 South 47th Street, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1299 heated sqft. Home features beautiful tile floors in the living and dining area. Nicely sized bedrooms have nice neutral carpeting and spacious closets. Home is convenient to all your shopping and dining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

