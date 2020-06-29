933 WISCONSIN AVENUE

Amenities

Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment available for an annual lease in the heart of Ozona and Downtown Palm Harbor. The property is located on a quiet dead-end street, with the highly desirable Pinellas Trail as your next door neighbor! All units in this building are on the second level. This unit (B) features newer carpeting, kitchen cabinets, and eating space in the kitchen. In this golf cart community, you can easily walk or cycle to the local restaurants and shops of quaint Ozona or Downtown Palm Harbor. Minutes away from Ozona Elementary School. This unit does come with a 1 car garage.