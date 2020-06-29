All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

933 WISCONSIN AVENUE

933 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 Wisconsin Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment available for an annual lease in the heart of Ozona and Downtown Palm Harbor. The property is located on a quiet dead-end street, with the highly desirable Pinellas Trail as your next door neighbor! All units in this building are on the second level. This unit (B) features newer carpeting, kitchen cabinets, and eating space in the kitchen. In this golf cart community, you can easily walk or cycle to the local restaurants and shops of quaint Ozona or Downtown Palm Harbor. Minutes away from Ozona Elementary School. This unit does come with a 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

