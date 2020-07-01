All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
91 Oak Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:30 AM

91 Oak Ave

91 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

91 Oak Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FANTASTIC opportunity for the right tenant. Seriously discounted rent because the owner uses the garage for storage and the yard for parking cars. Tenant will have the entire driveway for parking.

91 Oak Ave
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Wood Floors
Living Room
Enclosed backyard with high fence for privacy
Dinning Room With Ceiling Fan & Light
2 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Kitchen
WD Hook up (tenant will have access to Garage for W/D)
Responsive, full-time Maintenance Crew.

Rent $915
Security Deposit $915
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Last Month (Determined by Application Results)

Pet Friendly/ One Time Pet Fee Applies

School Zoned for:
Highlands Elementary
Tarpon Springs Middle School
Tarpon Springs High School
885 sqft house with central air conditioning and a backyard enclosed by a nice high wooden gate. Great for a dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Oak Ave have any available units?
91 Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Oak Ave have?
Some of 91 Oak Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
91 Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 91 Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 91 Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 91 Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 91 Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 91 Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 91 Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

