FANTASTIC opportunity for the right tenant. Seriously discounted rent because the owner uses the garage for storage and the yard for parking cars. Tenant will have the entire driveway for parking.



91 Oak Ave

Palm Harbor, FL 34684



Wood Floors

Living Room

Enclosed backyard with high fence for privacy

Dinning Room With Ceiling Fan & Light

2 Bedrooms

1 Bath

Kitchen

WD Hook up (tenant will have access to Garage for W/D)

Responsive, full-time Maintenance Crew.



Rent $915

Security Deposit $915

Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)

Last Month (Determined by Application Results)



Pet Friendly/ One Time Pet Fee Applies



School Zoned for:

Highlands Elementary

Tarpon Springs Middle School

Tarpon Springs High School

885 sqft house with central air conditioning and a backyard enclosed by a nice high wooden gate. Great for a dog.