Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and open, split bedroom floor plan located on quiet cul-de-sac. Great room living area with vaulted ceiling, and cozy wood burning fireplace. Three bedroom / two bath with easy care tile flooring throughout, inside utility area and great attic storage over the two car garage. Zoned for Sutherland Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle, and Palm Harbor University High. Fenced yard with shed. One pet under 35 pounds.